Election Day snacks to guarantee a delicious evening, regardless of who wins

Win or lose, everyone’s got to eat.

Election night can either be very exciting or incredibly stressful, but it’s oftentimes both. And of course, there’s no better way to handle stress than to surround yourself with food.

It’s also worth noting that tonight’s election results may not come quickly, meaning that election watchers may be in for a long night. So whether you’re keeping track of the polls with friends and family, or you're huddled alone in a dark bunker, it’s a good idea to prepare some snacks ahead of time.

While the election itself may be intense, there’s no reason why the food can’t be fun. Instead of just opening a bag of chips and desperately waiting for Pennsylvania to count its ballots, why not cheer everyone up with some colorful and patriotic treats?

We've assembled a few ideas to get you started — but if these leave you wanting for something a little stronger, feel free to mix up a cocktail to get you through the night.

Patriotic Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

This simple snack, from Melissa at Kid Friendly Things To Do, is very similar to traditional chocolate-covered strawberries, only it calls for blue-tinged chocolate. To complete the look, white star-shaped sprinkles are added for a very patriotic color scheme. Click here for the recipe.

Election Day 'Vote' Cookies

Another fun option to try out on Election Day comes from Debra Muccio, at FindingDebra.com. This recipe requires a bit more work — it involves covering Oreo cookies in white chocolate, and then dunking them in red and blue chocolate — but the finished American-flag motif is worth it. To get the full recipe, check out Muccio’s recipe post here.

American Flag Meat & Cheese Tray

Looking for something a little less sweet? Mom and Pinterest user Becky Nieshalla shared images of a meat and cheese tray she created to look like an American flag (blueberries and cheese, cut into star shapes, are used for the top corner). According to Nieshalla, the dish was created by her daughter as a snack that her little brother, who is a type-1 diabetic, could enjoy.