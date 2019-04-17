Oprah has her own avocado orchard, thinks it's 'ridiculous to pay for avocados'

Take heed, brunch restaurants of the world: Oprah Winfrey will not be paying extra for avocado.

During a recent appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” Winfrey revealed that she always travels with her own avocados, as she thinks it’s “ridiculous to pay for avocados.”

The reveal took place during an audience Q&A segment with Winfrey, after Noah kicked things off by asking Winfrey “how much normalcy there still is in [her] life,” considering how wealthy she is.

“When was the last time your phone ran out of battery while you were speaking? Has that ever happened to you?” he asked, to which Winfrey said it never had.

Noah followed up with, “Has there ever been a moment when you’re in the bathroom, and the toilet roll is done?” Again, Winfrey said there had not.

Instead, she offered up a behavior she deemed as “very normal.”

“I travel with my own bread, and I bring my own avocados, to the hotel.”

She then revealed that she has her own avocado orchard, which is why she thinks “it’s ridiculous to pay for avocados.”

When Noah pointed out that, no, “that is not a ‘normal’ story,” Winfrey offered up another, arguably more relatable behavior.

“The one thing I will not do is send my underwear out to be washed or cleaned,” Winfrey said, reasoning that it’s too expensive per garment.