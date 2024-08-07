Olympic Village chocolate muffin 'dupe' recipe is 'better than the real thing'

As the social media world has consumed the famed chocolate muffin at the Paris Olympics, many have tried to recreate the cake-like treat themselves.

Fox News Digital spoke to a New York chef who did just that in a widely shared instructional video inspired by the Olympic Village version that Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, better known now as "the Muffin Man," first touted on TikTok.

Danielle Sepsy is founder of the Hungry Knome, a wholesale bakery and catering company based in New York City.

"Although I've never had the exact Olympic muffin myself, just from watching the videos, I could see it was a really rich, decadent kind of chocolate cake-style muffin with a chocolate ganache center," she told Fox News Digital in a phone interview. "It also had chocolate chunks in the muffin and on top."

She decided to replicate it.

"Some would say that mine even looks better than the real thing," Sepsy said.

She shared her "dupe" recipe with Fox News Digital and offered a specific tip to help those inspired to make it at home.

"I like to let the batter sit for a couple of hours in the fridge and even overnight," she said.

"It really helps the flavors develop more and also helps the wet ingredients and the dry ingredients kind of get to know each other and makes for the best texture. So, patience is key."

For all those interested, here is her Olympics-inspired recipe.

Olympic Village-inspired chocolate muffins by Danielle Sepsy of New York City

Makes about 9 jumbo muffins (be sure to get a jumbo pan for best results).

Ingredients

1 stick (8 tablespoons) of unsalted butter, softened

½ cup canola or vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1 packet (3.9-ounce box) instant chocolate pudding mix (Jello brand preferred)

1½ cups cake flour (not self-rising)

½ cup dark cocoa powder (such as Dutch-processed)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon fine table salt

1 cup sour cream

⅓ cup buttermilk

1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chunks

Ganache

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 ¼ cups bittersweet chocolate chips

¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F.

2. Line jumbo 6-ounce muffin cups with paper muffin liners.

3. In the large bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar and Canola oil until light and creamy. Add the vanilla extract and beat until combined.

4. Add the eggs one at a time and beat just until combined.

5. Beat in the dry chocolate pudding mix until blended.

6. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder to ensure there are no lumps.

7. On low speed, add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture in two installments, alternating with the sour cream. Beat just until combined and no flour streaks are visible. Next, beat in the buttermilk just until combined. Fold in the 1½ cups of chocolate chunks.

8. Scoop the batter into the lined muffin cups. You want them full and a nice dome shape. I like to add a few more chocolate chunks on the top before baking.

9. Place the muffins in the oven at 400°F for 5 minutes, then leave the muffins in the oven and lower the temperature to 325°F for approximately 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the center clean.

10. Enjoy as is or add the ganache. See below.

11. In a small saucepan, add the bittersweet chocolate and condensed milk. Head over medium heat, stirring constantly until the chips are melted. Whisk in the vanilla extract and then pour the ganache into a pastry bag.

12. Using a paring knife, remove about a 1-inch round section of the center of each muffin. Pipe some of the ganache into the hole and enjoy.

This original recipe is owned by Danielle Sepsy and was shared with Fox News Digital.