Oktoberfest visitors tried to steal nearly 100K beer steins

Oktoberfest, which kicked off Sept. 21 and ended Oct. 6, apparently saw its fair share of attempted thefts.

This year, Germany’s annual festival reportedly received more than 6 million people during the 16-day period – and 96,912 beer steins were nearly stolen.

According to stats shared for the festival in Munich, 96,912 people were caught trying to leave the event with the glass beer mugs.

The high number is actually a decrease from 2018, which saw 101,000 attempted mug thefts. This year also saw a decrease in beer consumed compared to last year, at 7.3 million beers – 200,000 less than 2018.

Despite some sticky-fingered guests, the report claims this year’s celebration had less crime overall than previous years and boasted around the same amount of guests.

"It was a beautiful Wiesn", said Munich economic consultant and festival director Clemens Baumgärtner to German publication The Local. "We had a peaceful Wiesn with a relaxed and cheerful public."

Though the event organizers seemed prepared for mug thieves and petty crime, there were some things at the celebration that did surprise them.

According to the report, a set of teeth was left behind in the lost and found. Along with other odd finds, such as the book “Dali – the picturesque work” in its original packaging, a measuring cup and a wedding ring among others.

