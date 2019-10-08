Arby's announces first-ever 'Meatoberfest,' launches 'Meaterhosen' and 'Beefvarian Hat'

Arby’s is once again hammering home the fact that it “has the meats.”

In the fast food chain’s latest gimmick, Arby’s is breaking out its “Meaterhosen” and “Beefvarian Hat” to celebrate – you guessed it – Meatoberfest, a meat-centric take on Oktoberfest.

Arby’s announced in a press release it would be releasing an “exclusive line of Oktoberfest and Arby’s themed items.”

Among the items that will “embrace the rich flavors of Germany” is the Meaterhosen – lederhosen that are custom-printed with different deli meats; the Beefvarian Hat, which is like your typical Bavarian hat, but with bacon accents. Finally, the chain also released a Das Hat, which is a 12 oz. hand-blown glass stein “made individually” from an “Arby’s-certified Meatoberfest artisan.”

Each of the items are available at the Meatoberfest “swag” shop, which officially launches online Friday, Oct. 11, for $30.

Though, a holiday created by Arby’s would not be complete without food, the chain has also debuted three new Meatoberfest Sandwiches.

The newest additions include a Beer Braised Beef, Beer Cheese ‘n Double Beef and a Beer Cheese Triple Stack. Each of the sandwiches feature beer cheese sauce, beer braised beef, beer mustard and are stacked on a toasted pretzel roll.

