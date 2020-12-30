North Carolina restaurant receives $1G tip from ‘Holiday Angel’

A North Carolina restaurant was visited by a "Holiday Angel" this week.

On Tuesday, Davie Tavern in Advance, North Carolina, posted a photo on Facebook of a generous tip one of its servers received that day.

The two customers left a $1,000 tip on a $63.85 meal with a note asking the server to "please split w/ staff," according to the post.

"A Great Big Thank You to one of our Many Supportive Customers who left this fabulous surprise for our Staff today," Davie Tavern wrote in a post alongside the photo. "We have the best, loyal, supportive and wonderful guests that come in each day and make this local owned restaurant successful."

"We so appreciate you all and thanks again to our Holiday Angel that left this very generous tip today!!!" the restaurant added. "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all!"

According to the picture posted by Davie Tavern, the customer also wrote a scripture reference on the receipt, citing Romans 6:23.

"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord," according to BibleGateway, which cited the New International Version of the Bible.

In a comment on the post, Davie Tavern added that the customers who left the tip were the "best patrons ever!!"

The tip was split between the six staff who were working on Tuesday, according to WFMY.

If the tip was split evenly, that means each server took home about $166.