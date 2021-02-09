McDonald's Malaysia debuts 'Spicy Apple' chicken sandwich, with apple slices on it, because why not

To heck with it. Just throw some apple slices on there.

That’s the refreshing approach that McDonald’s Malaysia has seemingly taken in response to America’s ever-growing obsession with chicken sandwiches, as evidenced by the new "Spicy Apple" chicken sandwiches currently available at the country’s Golden Arches.

The sandwiches, available in both regular and "double" varieties (the "double" having two fried chicken filets), are each topped with apple slices and a black-pepper mayonnaise sauce "for a sensational combination."

"Whether you’re craving for something spicy or sweet, the NEW Spicy Chicken with Apple Slices has the perfect combination of both!" the chain writes on its website. "Made with real apple slices & topped with black pepper mayo sauce and [a] crunchy spicy chicken patty, it’s the next hottest thing for a reason!"

McDonald’s Malaysia first began teasing the apple-topped sandwiches in early February, sharing images of apples and chili peppers on its social-media channels. Following its official debut on Feb. 4, fans took to Twitter to share their own opinions, which ranged from "surprisingly good" to "apple slices missing?"

Those interested in trying the sandwiches for themselves can order the original (priced at RM 14.51, or $3.60) or the double (for RM 20.17, of $5) at participating locations for a limited time. Those who order via McDelivery between now and March 3 will also be entered for a chance to win one of several Hauwei electronics, too.