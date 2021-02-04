You can now send chicken sandwiches embossed with 'custom love notes' for Valentine's Day

Now, you can tell someone you love them with fried chicken sandwiches instead of flowers.

America's obsession with fried chicken sandwiches has officially reached its peak, now that American Express, UberEats and Fuku have teamed up to debut gold-dusted spicy chicken sandwiches featuring buns embossed with sweet sentiments like "Be Mine."

The Rose Gold Meal, as it’s called, celebrates the return of Amex’s Rose Gold Card design and its new $120 Uber Cash Benefit for Gold Card Members – but you don’t need one to order the flashy sandwiches. Rather, the meals will be available exclusively on Uber Eats on February 13 and 14 (Valentine's Day) in participating locations in New York and Los Angeles.

The chicken sandwiches, courtesy of celebrity chef David Chang's fried-chicken chain Fuku, feature rose gold-dusted, habanero-brined pieces of fried chicken sandwiched affectionately between branded potato buns with one of three "custom love notes" reading "I’m Yours," "Be Mine" or "XOXO."

Each meal also comes with white grape soda, a rose gold-colored sugar cookie and a candle to set the mood for indoor dining during the pandemic.

The fried promotion is the latest way brands are taking advantage of America's insatiable desire for fried chicken sandwiches. In recent weeks, McDonald's, Burger King and KFC announced updates on their own chicken sandwich offerings, which aim to compete with the likes of Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.