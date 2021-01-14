McDonald’s, J Balvin merchandise canceled over production issues: report

McDonald’s has canceled its merchandise line with Latin pop star J Balvin, according to recent reports.

Fans who had pre-ordered from the collection were reportedly emailed earlier this month by Vibras Lab -- which manages J Balvin’s merchandise -- and told that their orders had been canceled, Business Insider reported.

According to the website, Vibras Lab cited an "issue with our supplies" that "did not meet our expectations with the products."

Vibras Lab and McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Instead of the merchandise they ordered, customers will all receive a refund, a beanie and a note from J Balvin, Business Insider reported.

McDonald’s announced its partnership with J Balvin back in October. The collaboration started with a signature meal -- J Balvin’s favorite, including a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry -- that was available for a limited time.

Soon after the J Balvin Meal was launched, McDonald’s announced that it would be releasing a line of merchandise in collaboration with the singer.

According to that announcement, the line was supposed to "[fuse] J Balvin’s favorite Colores with his love of McDonald’s food." The items were supposed to include a McFlurry bucket hat, Big Mac slippers and a temporary tattoo of a receipt for the J Balvin Meal.

McDonald’s partnership with J Balvin was the company’s second recent celebrity partnership, following its collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

That collaboration was launched in September and had similar elements, including the signature "Travis Scott Meal" and merchandise designed by Scott himself.

In December, Forbes estimated that Scott made $5 million from his endorsement deal with McDonald’s and another $15 million from merchandise sales.