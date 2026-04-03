Hungry peacock taps on windows for food, helps himself to fruit and peanuts in neighborhood homes

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A peacock has taken up residence on a quiet neighborhood street — regularly wandering into yards and even tapping on windows in search of food.

Residents say the bird, affectionately named Pete, first appeared about six months ago. No one has come forward to claim him, news agency SWNS reported.

Since then, locals have grown used to the unexpected visitor.

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Some folks have even created a group chat to keep track of his movements and sightings around the neighborhood of Guildford in Surrey, England.

The bird has become known for its bold behavior, frequently approaching homes and pecking at doors or windows when it is hungry.

In at least one instance, the bird managed to enter a home through an open door, SWNS noted.

Homeowner Jim Andy said he first spotted Pete outside his home, and later gave the bird its name.

The peacock recently wandered into a man's home through a back door.

He said the peacock often moves between nearby properties and appears comfortable around people.

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Some residents have raised concerns about the bird's safety, particularly on nearby roads, while others have embraced the unusual guest.

"He is here every day," said Nicola Andy, Jim Andy's wife. "He doesn't want to go, apparently."

Neighbors say Pete has developed a varied diet, eating food left out for him, such as fruit, herbs, peanuts and bird seed.

Martin Dowland, a resident of the area, said the peacock frequently visits his yard and has even taken food directly from his hand.

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He described the bird as calm but noted its large wingspan can be startling.

Dowland said the peacock recently wandered into his home through a back door.

"I say that I want him to go, but I keep feeding him. I have a soft spot for him," Dowland noted.

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While some residents say they would prefer the bird found a permanent home — many have grown fond of their feathered visitor.

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Peacocks do not occur naturally in the wild in the U.K., according to Help Wildlife, and are actually "feral birds" – those straying from a domestic collection.