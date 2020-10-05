McDonald's partners with singer J. Balvin for celebrity meal

McDonald’s is loving celebrity partnerships.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with Latin pop star J. Balvin for a meal that includes some of his favorite menu items, following the success of the restaurant chain's Travis Scott collaboration that resulted in ingredient shortages nationwide.

The J. Balvin Meal comes with a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry, and will be available in restaurants starting Monday. The meal will be on the menu for a limited time through Nov. 1, nationwide.

On Monday, the “Mi Gente” singer tweeted out the news to his fans.

MCDONALD'S TRAVIS SCOTT PARTNERSHIP POPULARITY LEADS TO SHORTAGE OF SOME INGREDIENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

“As a longtime McDonald’s fan, I am excited to join the shortlist of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor,” Balvin, 35, said in a statement. “I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!”

Customers who order the J. Balvin Meal via the McDonald’s app will get the Oreo McFlurry for free, the fast-food chain added. Prices will vary based on location.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The fast-food chain’s celebrity partnerships have proven to be a major success. In September, McDonald’s experienced an ingredients shortage due to demand for Scott’s namesake meal.