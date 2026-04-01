America's cult-favorite mineral water vanishes from shelves as demand explodes

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A high-profile shortage of one of the hottest mineral water brands — combined with surging demand — is reshaping the beverage aisle.

Topo Chico, the cult-favorite sparkling mineral water owned by Coca-Cola, has been largely unavailable nationwide since February as the company upgrades facilities at its source in Mexico, with supply not expected to return until late 2026.

The disruption has left some shelves empty, with consumers turning to alternatives as other brands step in to fill the gap.

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Demand for mineral water has been rising for years, and recent shortages are accelerating that trend, Forbes reported.

Unlike seltzer, which is typically made by adding carbonation to purified water and can be produced almost anywhere, mineral water must come from specific natural sources, making it harder to scale production when demand surges.

This distinction helps set mineral water apart from seltzer. It contains naturally occurring electrolytes such as calcium, magnesium and potassium, giving it a more complex taste, a slightly salty edge and stronger, longer-lasting carbonation.

As people cut back on alcohol, mineral water is increasingly filling a role once occupied by wine and other alcoholic drinks, according to Ben Tannenbaum, an alcohol industry analyst in New York and vice president of partnerships at LineLeap, a nightlife technology platform.

"Mineral water is filling a slot that wine used to own — a drink that signals you're paying attention without requiring explanation," Tannenbaum told Fox News Digital.

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"The bottle matters. A Topo Chico or San Pellegrino on the table communicates something that tap water, or even a generic seltzer, can't."

He added that branding tied to origin — similar to wine's "terroir" — is resonating with consumers.

"People are ordering a place, not just a drink," Tannenbaum said.

That positioning may help explain why premium bottled water has become a growing category, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

For years, flavored seltzers dominated the sparkling water boom as healthier, low-calorie alternatives to soda and alcohol.

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But the category is now shifting toward simpler, more "ingredient-forward" options tied to natural sources.

Cocktail writer and educator Camper English said growing interest in hydration, along with confusion about water quality, is also fueling demand.

"People are bombarded with messaging about the need to hydrate and drink lots of water, and always carry water with them to work and the gym and everywhere else — often in huge fancy insulated water bottles," English, based in San Francisco, told Fox News Digital.

The category is now shifting toward simpler, more "ingredient-forward" options tied to natural sources.

He added that consumers are becoming more aware that even unflavored water can have distinct taste profiles, which he highlights in water-tasting classes.

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"There is a lot of pressure to know more about the 'right' water to drink," he said. "That may mean the safest or trendiest or supposedly healthiest."

He also said the shift away from alcohol is creating more opportunity for premium water.

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Topo Chico's rapid growth in the U.S. following Coca-Cola's 2017 acquisition has helped drive demand, potentially adding pressure on supply.

Coca-Cola said in a statement to Fox News Digital that updates to facilities at the water source and production sites in Mexico are tied to the company's priorities of safety and quality.

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"We aim to have Topo Chico Mineral Water back later this year," the company said.

The company added that the change only involves Topo Chico Mineral Water, and that other Topo Chico drinks remain available in the U.S.

Even after the brand returns to shelves, analysts say the shift toward mineral water is likely to persist.

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"The consumers driving this trend aren't making trade-offs," Tannenbaum said. "They're not switching to tap because Topo Chico is out of stock. They're looking for the next bottle that signals the same thing."