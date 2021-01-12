Twitter video shows McDonald's worker preparing massive number of to-go orders

The pandemic has been hard on a lot of people.

A McDonald’s customer in England shared a video of one of the franchise's employees working alone to fill a large number of to-go orders. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many restaurants have seen an increase in to-go orders.

Video of the employee working on the massive number of orders by herself was shared to Twitter by a McDonald’s customer, Yahoo News reports. The footage was recorded at a McDonald’s in West London.

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMER IN AUSTRALIA SMASHES REGISTER OVER COVID POLICY

According to the Twitter caption, the girl was preparing the orders while a group of delivery drivers waited outside. In the video, she can be seen adding bags to an already large number of orders and then running back to the kitchen. She is the only worker visible in the video, although it's unclear if other employees are busy in other areas of the restaurant.

The man who posted the video said that at one point, the girl was working so hard that she seemed to be "close to tears."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Twitter video was captioned, "About 15 drivers outside waiting to pick up their Uber Eats orders, and they had one woman alone running back and forth between the kitchen and handing out the orders. She was so overwhelmed she was close to tears."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post continued, "It got to a point where she was frozen to the spot not knowing what to do. Shameful display of management from a billion-dollar company - can't afford to pay £9 an hour for at least one more person to help her."