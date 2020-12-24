McDonald’s giving free cookies on last day of Christmas app promotion

Cookies aren’t just for Santa.

Everyone knows that on Christmas Eve, you need to get your hands on some cookies. With Santa on his way, no one wants to get caught unable to leave the customary snack for St. Nick.

Fortunately, McDonald’s is here to help.

In the days leading up to Christmas, the fast-food chain has been giving out free food based on the favorite dishes of popular Christmas characters. According to a press release from the company, customers could score these free items simply by spending at least $1 in the restaurant’s app.

On Christmas Eve, however, customers can get free cookies with no purchase necessary.

Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer, said, "After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season. What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone, including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge."

Some of the items offered in the days leading up to Christmas were free hotcakes (Buddy the Elf’s favorite) a free Egg McMuffin (the Grinch’s favorite), a free cup of coffee (apparently, Scrooge likes coffee) and several other items. There were even menu items given away inspired by Festivus, the fictional holiday from "Seinfeld," and "Die Hard," which McDonald’s says is considered a Christmas movie.

Of course, cookies were chosen for Christmas Eve because they are Santa’s favorite item (although he usually doesn’t have to order any cookies, people just give them to him).

The free cookies can be accessed through the McDonald’s app daily deals section.