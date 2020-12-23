Subway employee thwarts robbery at Pennsylvania shop, video shows: ‘I will learn from this experience'

A Subway sandwich shop employee in Pennsylvania is being celebrated on social media for fighting off a robber.

The incident was caught on tape on Monday and was shared on Facebook by the Rochester Borough Police Department.

"On December 21st, 2020 at approximately 5:16 pm Officers of the Rochester Borough Police Department were dispatched to the Subway at 423 Adams Street for a robbery that had just occurred," the Facebook post reads. Rochester is located 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh,

The post’s accompanying video shows a masked man in black attire walking up to the checkout counter and exchanging words with two male Subway employees before he proceeded to try and force open the cash register. However, the soundless security camera footage shows the employee, Deshawn Richardson, actually thwarted the man’s advances for more than a minute while the other employee walked back to the kitchen.

Unsuccessful in his attempt to access the cash inside the register, the man then moved to take money from a nearby tip jar. But, Richardson grabbed hold of the jar and yanked it back as the pair began a high stakes tug of war through the plexiglass divider.

After the man appears to have gotten the cash and rushes to leave, Richardson jumped over the counter and out of view of the frame. It is not clear what happened next as the video cuts off seconds later.

According to the Rochester Borough Police Department, "the suspect had ran from the business in an unknown direction."

Representatives at Subway did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Facebook users, on the other hand, were very impressed with Richardson’s bravery.

"What a tremendous brave employee," one person commented. "Sad times and a faceless society behind the mask."

"I truly hope subway takes care of this person," another user shared. "This is terrifying, he went above and beyond what an employee has to or should do."

"[I’m] so glad that young man is ok, lucky the guy didn't have a gun," a different Facebook user wrote. "Rule number one though which I was taught is never put your life in danger chasing after a perp you let them take the money an go and then you call police, your job and that money in the register is not more important than your life."

As for Richardson, he took a moment to thank his supporters in the post’s comment thread on Tuesday. He also made it a point to defend his coworker who calmly walked away, explaining that he motioned for him to call the police.

"He did NOT run away I motioned to him to go back and call the police and thank god he did because if it wasn’t for him seeing my signal and calling the police where the guy could see him it could have escalated to a point where we both could have gotten hurt," Richardson wrote in a lengthy comment. "At the end of the day I’m just happy my best friend didn’t get hurt and the store is ok. I know I didn’t really make the best decision and I should have [given] him the money because if he was armed we would both be in trouble and I will learn from this experience."

The Rochester Borough Police Department is investigating the case. People with information can call the tip line at (724) 775-1100.

