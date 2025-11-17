Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas buffet binger on the Strip wanted for unusual $2K Thanksgiving eating gig

Person needed to dine and rate Strip buffets as tourism numbers decline

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shares insights on Las Vegas food scene Video

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shares insights on Las Vegas food scene

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison tells Fox News Digital how Las Vegas buffets are disappearing due to changing eating habits, while food halls become the new trend as fewer tourists are visiting.

Ahead of Turkey Day, one brand is hoping to hire an official "Thanksgiving buffet tester" — for a fee, of course. 

Entertainment and travel brand Vegas Insider says it will pay one lucky person $2,000 to eat, rate and review Las Vegas buffets on the Strip.

"This is the first year we've run a contest like this, but the early response has been really encouraging," a representative told Fox News Digital this week.

LAS VEGAS BUFFETS DYING OUT AS 'PAWN STARS' BOSS TOUTS BARBECUE, AMERICAN STEAKS

About 3% of adults in 2024 expect to have their Thanksgiving dinner in a restaurant, hotel or other public place, according to Pew Research Center.

"We’ve seen a strong wave of applications come in [so far], and people seem genuinely excited about the concept," the representative added.

thanksgiving turkey buffet with people lined up

One lucky person could be eating and rating buffet meals in Las Vegas this Thanksgiving season. (iStock)

Vegas tourism has continued to decline, with just over 3 million visitors in September. 

That's an 8.8% decrease from the same time last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCA).

With tourism numbers down in Vegas, many people have pointed to the expensive pricing, especially when it comes to food.

Customers eating at a restaurant in Las Vegas.

Customers eating at a restaurant in Las Vegas.

For decades, Las Vegas buffets were a tourist jackpot. The once-famous buffets in Vegas have given way to trendy Strip food halls in recent years.

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison spoke to Fox News Digital recently about the evolution of people's eating habits, calling the buffet's decline an example of "Darwinism."

"You know, 100 years ago, lobster was considered poor people's food, so everything has changed," Harrison told Fox News Digital.

Las Vegas lit up at night

Vegas tourism numbers have continued to decline in recent months, with just over 3 million visitors in September.  (iStock)

In 2020, Rio's Carnival World Buffet closed down before reopening as Canteen Food Hall in 2024.

ARIA Buffet also shuttered in 2020, reopening as Proper Eats Food Hall in 2022.

The Big Top Food Court at Circus Circus, which opened in 2021, replaced a small portion of the venue's buffet.

Anyone can learn more about the "buffet tester" opportunity — which includes creating at least one TikTok or Instagram video, plus sharing a summary of highlights and favorites — at Vegas Insider

