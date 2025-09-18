Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Food-Drink

Las Vegas buffets dying out as 'Pawn Stars' boss touts barbecue, American steaks

Dining habits have changed, says Rick Harrison, as food halls replace traditional buffets

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shares insights on Las Vegas food scene Video

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shares insights on Las Vegas food scene

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison tells Fox News Digital how Las Vegas buffets are disappearing due to changing eating habits, while food halls become the new trend as fewer tourists are visiting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For decades, Las Vegas buffets were a tourist jackpot. Today, food halls are a big draw.

Even "Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison has noticed the evolution of people's eating habits, calling the buffet's decline an example of "Darwinism."

"You know, 100 years ago, lobster was considered poor people's food, so everything has changed," Harrison told Fox News Digital in a video interview from his restaurant, Rick's Rollin Smoke Barbeque & Tavern. 

LAS VEGAS BUFFETS 'A DYING BREED' AS CASINOS PUSH 'YOUNGER AND COOLER' FOOD HALL OPTIONS

The once-famous buffets in Vegas have given way to trendy Strip food halls in recent years.

In 2020, Rio's Carnival World Buffet closed down before reopening as Canteen Food Hall in 2024.

Split image of Canteen food hall in former buffet space

Canteen Food Hall debuted at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Jan. 2024, taking over the former Carnival World Buffet space. (Rio Hotel & Casino)

ARIA Buffet also shuttered in 2020, reopening as Proper Eats Food Hall in 2022. 

The Big Top Food Court at Circus Circus, which opened in 2021, replaced a small portion of the venue's buffet.

Despite the changes, the menu at Harrison's restaurant leans on barbecue tradition – the kind that takes 16 hours in a smoker.

PRICED OUT IN LAS VEGAS? 5 COSTLY STEAKS THAT CAN CUT INTO TOURISTS' WALLETS

"We don't cut the time," Harrison saidl. "It's not 15-and-a-half hours. It's not 15 hours and 45 minutes. It's 16 hours, every bit of it."

Harrison said all the meat at his restaurant is locally sourced.

A nighttime view of Las Vegas, left, and "Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison.

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison spoke bluntly about the evolving food scene in Las Vegas. (iStock; Fox News Digital)

"We're kind of known for our burnt ends," he added. "For people who don't know what the burnt ends [are], that's the fatty side of the brisket."

Harrison said he was born and raised in North Carolina, which he called "mostly the barbecue capital of the world."

WHY SOME STEAKHOUSES ARE THRIVING WHILE OTHERS CAN'T KEEP DINERS COMING BACK: 'NOT JUST ABOUT THE FOOD'

His restaurant, which is next to the pawn shop, receives thousands of visitors every day, he said.

"People from overseas don't know about American barbecue, and when they find out about it, they absolutely love it," Harrison said.

Homemade Kansas City-style burnt ends barbecue is shown.

Harrison said his Las Vegas restaurant is known for the burnt ends he serves (not pictured). (iStock)

With tourism numbers down in Vegas, many people have pointed to the expensive pricing, especially when it comes to food.

On that point, Harrison called the $1,000 steak "the most ridiculous thing in the world."

MORE FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

"I wouldn't fall for the gimmicks," he said, noting there are still places to eat "a good ol' American steak" for $50 to $80.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority recently released its numbers for July visitors, noting a 12% drop from last year.

Split image of Las Vegas and a steak at a dinner table.

There are still places in Vegas to eat "a good ol' American steak" for relatively reasonable prices, said Vegas insider Rick Harrison. (iStock)

There were 3,089,300 visitors in July compared to over 3.5 million last year, while occupancy on the Strip dropped 7% from 86.5% in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Harrison attributed the decrease to "people skipping vacations" due to inflation. 

The great thing about Vegas, he said, is the variety of food offerings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have everything from a food court to five-star restaurants," Harrison said. 

"So, it's a little bit of everything here. … You got something for every budget here."

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue