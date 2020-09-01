Krispy Kreme now has a pumpkin-spiced doughnut 'collection'

Krispy Kreme is jumping aboard the cinnamon-scented bandwagon in a big way, adding an entire “collection” of pumpkin spice doughnuts to its repertoire.

Starting today, participating locations of Krispy Kreme will be offering four pumpkin-spiced doughnuts, including: the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, billed as a “twist” on the original; a Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, also covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze; a Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, which comes filled with cheesecake filling and topped with cheesecake icing; and the Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut, a brand-new offering for 2020 featuring “a pumpkin spice sugar blend” and topped with “cream cheese icing and cinnamon schmear.”

KRISPY KREME WORKER RUNS DOUGHNUT THROUGH GLAZER 25 TIMES, CREATES MONSTROSITY

This “collection” will be available through the end of the month, per Krispy Kreme.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We’ve not only brought back your favorites, we’ve added a new Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll Doughnut and you’re going to love it,” said Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, in a press release. “Plus, we’re making them every day all month long, so you’ll have the time to try them all.”

Try as they might, however, Krispy Kreme's new offerings will likely never resonate with the doughnut-eating public as much as the marquee-type sign outside of a Dunkin' location in Maine, on which an 18-year-old employee recently touted the menu's new pumpkin-spiced items as “UH OH SPICY! PUMPKIN! HAHAHAHA PUMPKIN TASTY!”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Krispy Kreme did not immediately reveal whether it was working on a catchy slogan of its own to compete with such unparalleled ingenuity.