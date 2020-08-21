Krispy Kreme location in North Carolina to feature 24-hour doughnut vending machine

If you’re toying with the idea of opening an all-night marijuana dispensary in North Carolina, you’d be wise to do it on this block in Charlotte’s South End.

A new Krispy Kreme location opening on Aug. 25 will feature the chain’s first-ever “doughnut vending machine,” to dispense three-packs of the chain’s signature doughnuts at all hours of the day and night.



The sweet innovation is just one of many planned for the Hawkins Street shop, along with new menu items including ice cream sandwiches made with sliced doughnuts instead of cookies, and hand-spun milkshakes made with doughnut-infused ice cream.

To top it off, a new location of Insomnia Cookies — a cookie chain owned by the same parent company as Krispy Kreme — is opening up right next door, just in case all those doughnuts, ice cream sandwiches, and hand-spun milkshakes somehow fail to satiate your munchies.

“Being home to our Global Product & Innovation Center, Charlotte is near and dear to our hearts, so we’re treating our neighbors to special experiences they won’t find at any other Krispy Kreme location,” says Rhianna Simard, a district manager for Krispy Kreme, in a press release. “From beautiful artwork inspired by the Queen City and new Doughnut Vending Machine to Insomnia Cookies, we want this shop to be a sweet treat destination and staple in the community.”

In celebration of its grand opening, the folks at Charlotte’s newest Krispy Kreme will also randomly award 120 customers with “Celebration Dozen Tickets,” which can be redeemed for a free dozen doughnuts (Original Glazed) each month for a year.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Hawkins Street location is not open for in-person dining amid the coronavirus pandemic, but rather for in-shop takeout or online ordering. Which, come to think of it, is probably preferable for Charlotte’s most paranoid, yet munchie-ridden subset.

Happy snacking!