Krispy Kreme worker runs doughnut through glazer 25 times, creates monstrosity

There actually can be too much of a good thing.

For many doughnut enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than a freshly glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut, hot out of the fryer. But what would happen if a doughnut was put through the glazer a few extra times?

And what if a doughnut was put through the glazer 25 times?

Apparently, one Krispy Kreme worker decided to find out. Jack Jones posted a video to TikTok that shows an Orignal Glazed doughnut being glazed over and over again. He then followed up this video with another, in which he and his friends attempt to eat the resulting pile of frosting (with a small amount of doughnut underneath).

In the first video, Jones explained that it was a slow day at work, so he and his coworkers decided to experiment. Apparently, the shift manager was skeptical, but Jones and the other workers “told her that it needed to be done.”

He claims that it took over an hour to complete 25 glazings, and that when it was all done, the overly-glazed doughnut was too heavy to sit in a bag without breaking it.

The doughnut had also fallen apart — partially — during the 25 glazings.

In the second video, Jones and his friends attempt to eat the doughnut. First, they show a cross-section of the "monster" treat, which consists of a thick layer of glaze atop the doughnut. Then comes the taste test: Out of the four people who try it, three are only able to take one bite before giving up. The last, however, was apparently able to finish the entire thing.

Collectively, both videos have been viewed over 4.3 million times.

In other glaze-related news from Krispy Kreme, the chain is planning to open a flagship location in New York City's Times Square on Sept. 15, complete with a "theater" area that will allow guests to view the doughnuts passing under one of the largest glaze waterfalls in company history, Fox 8 reports.