Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's KFC run in Paris draws humor: 'Was Popeyes closed or too far?'

While out and about in Paris, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West did what any hungry American tourists would do -- they paid a visit to KFC.

A video of the couple ordering chicken at the fast-food chain has gone viral because, well, it’s nice to know millionaires are like the rest of us and can’t resist greasy, fried food.



In the video posted on Twitter, the Wests are seen browsing KFC’s menu from a kiosk inside the restaurant. The couple appears to be debating what to order before finally making their selections and walking to the counter to pick up their food.

Later on, Kardashian posted a picture of West eating chicken out of a KFC bucket while visiting the fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier. Kardashian simply captioned the photo: “JPG & KFC.”

Twitter users couldn’t resist giving their two cents on the Wests’ KFC love.

“This picture screams ICONIC in so many levels it shocks me,” one Twitter user commented.

“Kim will you stop taking pictures of yourself Kanye is trying to enjoy his chicken,” another joked.

One apparent Kanye West fan quoted a convenient line from the rapper’s song “Touch The Sky,” which has a line that says, “Me and my girl split the buffet at KFC.”

Others were offended by the couple’s choice of chicken.

“Please don’t tell me that Kanye prefers KFC over Popeyes,” a Twitter user wrote. Another person appeared to concur: “KFC!? Was Popeyes closed or too far?”

“Why's he eating KFC when you're his chick fil a?” someone else tweeted.

One Twitter user, however, was more concerned with the specifics: “Is Yee a Spicy or Crispy kind of guy?”