KFC bringing Fried Chicken and Donuts sandwich to menus nationwide

Chicken really will go with anything.

After testing out the new menu item last year, KFC is bringing the Fried Chicken and Donuts sandwich to locations nationwide starting next week.

In a press release sent to Fox News, KFC announced that the sweet and salty combination would be hitting menus nationwide starting Monday. Aside from the sandwich, guests will also be able to purchase the Fried Chicken and Donuts basket meal, or they can add a doughnut to any meal for an additional cost.

The company also revealed that it would be celebrating by setting up a KFC pop-up doughnut shop in Los Angeles.

“The Colonel’s (Chicken &) Donut Shop, the fried chicken chain’s pop-up doughnut shop, will open on Saturday, Feb. 22, for one day only,” the company revealed in the press release. “As a special treat, the first 50 customers in line at the shop will receive a free Colonel’s Dozen, a mouthwatering mix of six KFC Extra Crispy chicken tenders and six glazed-to-order donuts.”

The Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts sandwich is exactly what it sounds like: a crispy chicken filet sandwiched between two glazed doughnuts. Less adventurous guests can still combine chicken and doughnuts together with the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal, which will allow guests to eat the items separately.

The item was first announced last September when it was tested in certain markets including Norfolk/Richmond, Va.; San Diego and Portland, Ore.

“KFC is no stranger to delicious food combinations and sweet deals,” the company had said during the original announcement, “most recently introducing the limited-time offerings of Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits this past May, [and] Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles in November 2018."