Agitated KFC customer in Wisconsin throws chicken, mashed potatoes at manager's head

A disagreement over an order of fried chicken devolved into a finger-lickin’ food fight at a KFC in Wisconsin over the weekend.

Police in Waukesha say a KFC customer returned to the fast-food restaurant on Saturday night, demanding a refund after allegedly receiving a wrong order. When the employees initially offered to remake the woman’s food, she became upset and began throwing her meal at the manager.

More specifically, the woman threw items from her meal — chicken, biscuits and even mashed potatoes — at the back of the manager’s head, according to Fox 6 Now.

Police were contacted, but local reports indicated that the woman returned to her vehicle after flinging the food at the KFC manager.

A representative for the Waukesha Police Department was not immediately available to confirm if they had apprehended the customer, or if she’s expected to face charges.