Product Recalls

Jumbo pumpkin seeds from Canada could be contaminated with salmonella

Food production of item is suspended while Canadian company investigates issue

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Organic pumpkin seeds imported from Canada have been recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Advantage Health Matters, with headquarters in Ontario, Canada, is recalling its 8-ounce packages of Organic Traditions Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds.

The seeds "have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella," the FDA said in its recall announcement.

SNACK FOOD RECALLED AMID UNDECLARED PRESENCE OF ALMONDS AND SESAME

Salmonella is one of the leading causes of foodborne illnesses worldwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps, the CDC said.

Ten fresh goliath pumpkin seeds abstract layout on orange background

Organic jumbo pumpkin seeds made in Canada (not pictured) have been recalled due to salmonella concerns. (iStock)

It can also cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA.

The recalled pumpkin seeds were distributed in the states of New York, New Jersey and Virginia in retail stores and through mail orders.

They come in an 8-ounce, clear plastic package with the lot number L250320200 on the back and an expiration date of May 2, 2027, stamped on the side.

This is the package label for Organic Traditions Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds.

Organic Traditions Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds are sold in three U.S. states. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

"This recall was triggered by a recall of a supplier in another country," according to the FDA.

Although no illnesses have been reported, production "has been suspended" while the company investigates the source of the problem, the FDA stated.

Fresh organic moist goliath pumpkin seeds

Production of the pumpkin seeds (not pictured) has been suspended while the company investigates what caused the problem. (iStock)

Anyone who has purchased the recalled pumpkin seeds is "urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

Fox News Digital reached out to Advantage Health Matters for comment on the recall.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 