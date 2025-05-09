Jumbo pumpkin seeds from Canada could be contaminated with salmonella

Organic pumpkin seeds imported from Canada have been recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Advantage Health Matters, with headquarters in Ontario, Canada, is recalling its 8-ounce packages of Organic Traditions Jumbo Pumpkin Seeds.

The seeds "have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella," the FDA said in its recall announcement.

Salmonella is one of the leading causes of foodborne illnesses worldwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps, the CDC said.

It can also cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA.

The recalled pumpkin seeds were distributed in the states of New York, New Jersey and Virginia in retail stores and through mail orders.

They come in an 8-ounce, clear plastic package with the lot number L250320200 on the back and an expiration date of May 2, 2027, stamped on the side.

"This recall was triggered by a recall of a supplier in another country," according to the FDA.

Although no illnesses have been reported, production "has been suspended" while the company investigates the source of the problem, the FDA stated.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled pumpkin seeds is "urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

Fox News Digital reached out to Advantage Health Matters for comment on the recall.