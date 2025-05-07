Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls

Snack food recalled amid undeclared presence of almonds and sesame

Recalled snack mix sold in stores across New England, New York, Pennsylvania

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
A snack food sold in stores in the northeast has been recalled because of two undeclared allergens.

New England Village Foods is recalling all lots of 5-ounce and 10-ounce containers of its 19th Hole Snack Mix because the products may contain undeclared almonds and sesame.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall on Tuesday.

BAKED BEANS INSPIRED BY POPULAR TV SERIES RECALLED FOR UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

The recalled 19th Hole Snack Mix containers were distributed to independent grocery markets and convenience stores throughout New England, New York and Pennsylvania.

Although no illnesses have been reported, people with "allergies to almonds or sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA's announcement said.

An assortment of dry nuts in a heap.

The recalled snack mix (not pictured) was distributed to stores throughout New England, New York and Pennsylvania. (iStock)

"The recall was initiated after a customer discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds," according to the FDA.

"Additional review by the FDA revealed that the 'Contains' statement did not include sesame, despite being listed in the ingredient statement."

A 5-ounce container of the 19th Hole Snack Mix from New England Village Snacks.

The recall was initiated after a customer discovered the undeclared presence of almonds. The packaging also didn't include sesame in the "Contains" statement. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Further investigation by the FDA "indicates the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown" in the company's packaging process.

The FDA said production of the snack mix has been suspended.

A 10-ounce container of the 19th Hole Snack Mix from New England Village Snacks.

Production of the snack mix has been suspended. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Consumers who purchased the recalled snack mix "are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

New England Village Foods is in Milford, New Hampshire.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 