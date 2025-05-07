Snack food recalled amid undeclared presence of almonds and sesame

A snack food sold in stores in the northeast has been recalled because of two undeclared allergens.

New England Village Foods is recalling all lots of 5-ounce and 10-ounce containers of its 19th Hole Snack Mix because the products may contain undeclared almonds and sesame.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall on Tuesday.

The recalled 19th Hole Snack Mix containers were distributed to independent grocery markets and convenience stores throughout New England, New York and Pennsylvania.

Although no illnesses have been reported, people with "allergies to almonds or sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA's announcement said.

"The recall was initiated after a customer discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds," according to the FDA.

"Additional review by the FDA revealed that the 'Contains' statement did not include sesame, despite being listed in the ingredient statement."

Further investigation by the FDA "indicates the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown" in the company's packaging process.

The FDA said production of the snack mix has been suspended.

Consumers who purchased the recalled snack mix "are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

New England Village Foods is in Milford, New Hampshire.