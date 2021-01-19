IHOP adds 'Burritos & Bowls' menu designed for takeout, delivery customers

One wonders how they passed up a perfect opportunity to change their name to "IHObb."

The International House of Pancakes, known to its close friends as IHOP (and for a brief time, "IHOb" when it tried to hype its burger menu), has announced the debut of its Burritos & Bowls menu, featuring six different flavor combinations that can be served up inside – you guessed it – either a burrito or a bowl.

The restaurant chain’s new Burritos & Bowls menu debuts Tuesday at participating locations, with prices starting at $5.99. Varieties include:

The Classic, with scrambled eggs, shredded cheeses, hash browns and bacon or sausage

Country Breakfast, with scrambled eggs, diced ham, sausage, peppers, onions, shredded cheeses and hash browns

Spicy Poblano Fajita, with shredded beef, scrambled eggs, poblano peppers, serrano peppers, red peppers, onions, shredded cheeses, avocado and hash browns

Southwest chicken, with grilled chicken, scrambled eggs, bacon, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, queso, shredded cheeses, avocado and hash browns

Spicy Shredded Beef, which is the same as the Spicy Poblano Fajita but with no eggs, and a rice medley in place of hash browns

New Mexico Chicken, which is the same as the Southwest Chicken but with no eggs, and a rice medley in place of hash browns

"Burritos are the #1 fastest growing breakfast menu items in America so, as the breakfast leader, IHOP needed to create some great ones," said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP, in a press release.

Haley further said that "guests are looking for more menu items that are portable for take-out and delivery" during the pandemic.

IHOP’s new Burritos & Bowls offerings come more than two years after its last big menu announcement in 2018, when the chain temporarily changed its name to "IHOb" to promote its then-new line of burgers. Fellow restaurant chains soon began trolling IHOP over the marketing scheme, but the CEO of IHOP’s parent company, Dine Brands Global, revealed that the ploy actually quadrupled IHOP’s burger sales within months.