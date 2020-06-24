IHOP shrinks menu from 12 pages to 2 to 'simplify operations'

The pancakes still have their own house -- it's just a little smaller.

IHOP has streamlined its menu following coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S. While guests should still be able to get the chain’s most popular items, it’s time to say goodbye to some of the more obscure and complicated options.

A representative for IHOP confirmed to Fox News that the restaurant’s menu will now only be two pages long, which is down from 12. Part of the reason for this change is so IHOP can transition from the lengthier reusable menus to the much shorter, single-use menus.

TWITTER USER REMINISCE ABOUT PIZZA HUT IN THE '90S, LAMENT LOSS OF OLD RESTAURANT DECOR: 'TELEPORT ME BACK'

The menu was also designed to include items made from ingredients that IHOP can ensure are supplied to restaurants through a stable supply chain.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Brad Haley, chief marketing officer for IHOP, said: “IHOP went from a 12-page, reusable menu to a 2-page, single-use menu to increase the safety of our guests and restaurant team members, to simplify operations for new and returning team members, and to help ensure that we can maintain a stable supply chain for all of the ingredients we use. But, rest assured, we still serve our most popular menu items like our freshly-prepared omelets, our Ultimate Steakburgers and Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and, of course, our World Famous buttermilk pancakes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some items might not be listed on the menu anymore, but that doesn’t necessarily mean customers can’t get them. For example, Fox 4 KC reported that restaurants will still have the necessary ingredients for the Simple and Fit omelet, but customers will now have to build it on their own.