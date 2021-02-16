Houston Burger King drive-thru backed up for hours during winter storm

A major snowstorm knocked the "fast" out of fast food in Texas.

A strong winter storm recently struck the Lone Star State, leaving millions without power. Due to the unexpected nature of the storm, many were apparently unable to prepare their own food.

This seemingly led to many Texans to venture out into the cold looking for a restaurant to buy a warm meal, even if they had to wait hours to get it.

A Burger King in Houston that still had power saw massive lines forming at its drive-thru, ABC 13 reports. Throughout the day on Monday, the drive-thru was reportedly packed with cars full of cold Houstonians looking for a warm bite to eat.

Multiple times throughout the day, the drive-thru line reportedly grew to over 50 cars long, as seen in now-viral footage shared to Twitter.

One resident told the outlet, "When you're hungry and cold with few options, waiting in line for hours for fast food doesn't seem unreasonable."

The restaurant reportedly remained open throughout the day, operating with only a skeleton staff. By 10 p.m. on Monday night, however, BK apparently began to run low on supplies.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called the storm "unprecedented" in state history, with temperatures plunging between 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Rolling power outages rocked the state, leaving many residents without electricity for long periods of time, with temperature below freezing.

On Sunday night, President Biden declared an emergency in Texas, opening up the state to federal aid for state and local response efforts.

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.