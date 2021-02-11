Memphis Chick-fil-A owner advises city on COVID-19 vaccine lines

Chick-fil-A has come to the rescue of another city wanting to improve its coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Scott Malone, a Chick-fil-A owner and operator in Memphis, Tennessee, was recently asked by Mayor Jim Strickland to take a look at one of the city’s drive-thru vaccine locations and to give advice on how to make the long lines move more quickly.

According to WREG, Malone has owned his Chick-fil-A location for more than 20 years. He told the station that "a couple thousand" cars come through his drive-thru every day.

WREG reported Wednesday that Malone visited one vaccine location earlier this week.

"I don’t know if I had too much advice," Malone told the station about his visit. "I thought they were doing a great job. I thought they had already made some decisions in the queuing, in the serving, they have times, they have goals."

"They may have challenges at other locations," he added. "I think there are a few things I suggested but primarily I think they’re setting it up well."

On Thursday, Strickland thanked Malone on Twitter for his advice at the vaccine location.

According to WREG, Malone is expected to continue to help Memphis with its vaccine rollout as the city gets more vaccines.

Malone isn’t the first person from Chick-fil-A to help a city with its vaccine rollout.

Last month, the mayor of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, reached out to the manager of a local Chick-fil-A after the town’s vaccine clinic got backed up because of a computer glitch.

Manager Jerry Walkowiak was filmed on Jan. 22 standing in the rain with an umbrella, helping the clinic’s line get moving again.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie posted the video to Twitter, saying that Walkowiak was "donating his professional drive-thru experience" to help the town’s vaccine rollout.

"When you need help, call the pros," Haynie added.