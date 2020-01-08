Heinz continues to mash condiments together, debuts 'HoneyRacha Saucy Sauce'

It's only the second week of 2020, and condiments are already off to a crazy start.

The days of needing two different bottles for honey and Sriracha will soon be over, as Heinz has once again decided to just combine two different condiments in the same bottle.

HoneyRacha is the latest combo-condiment from Heinz and it combines the sweet taste of honey with the spicy kick of Sriracha sauce. In a press release sent to Fox News, Heinz revealed that HoneyRacha will hit store shelves in spring 2020. The company also plans to debut the new flavor in a TV ad (directed by Roman Coppola) set to air during Super Bowl LIV.

This new addition to the Heinz line-up joins other combos like Mayochup (mayonnaise and ketchup), Mayomust (mayonnaise and mustard), Kranch (ketchup and ranch dressing) and Mayocue (mayonnaise and barbecue sauce), all of which made their debuts in 2019.

When Heinz isn’t cooking up new ways to mash-up condiments, they’re also working on solving age-old problems.

In September, Heinz Canada announced a new ketchup bottle design that shows fans exactly how to hold it to get the perfect pour. In order to achieve this perfect pour, the label of the bottle itself was placed so that it only appeared vertical when the bottle was held upside down, at a 45-degree angle, which was the ideal position for letting ketchup slide from the bottle without any tapping, shaking, or digging the contents out with a butter knife.