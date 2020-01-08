Girl Scouts release new Lemon-Ups cookie for 2020, debut 'refreshed' packaging

Making lemons out of lemonade in their quest for the perfect citrus cookie, the Girl Scouts have released a sweet new offering on their 2020 menu: Lemon-Ups.

Starting Tuesday, the Scouts began selling the crispy lemon cookie “baked with inspiring messages to lift your spirits." As inspired by the Scouts’ entrepreneurial values, the cookies are stamped with phrases like “I am a go-getter,” “I am a leader,” and “I am an innovator,” per a press release.

The Lemon-Ups cookies, which are available in select markets, will be replacing Savannah Smiles, a lemony cookie which debuted in 2012, Thrillist reports. The Savannah Smiles were preceded by the Lemon Chalet Cremes, which left the lineup in 2010.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts cited “flavor trends” and consumer demand for the seemingly frequent replacement of its lemon cookie varieties.

"GSUSA works closely with its licensed bakers to replace cookies and bring new ones into the mix based on sales, flavor trends, and consumer preferences. The timeline for introducing new Girl Scout Cookies varies, but in the past 10 years we’ve had exciting new cookie news to share every 1-2 years," a representative for the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) told Thrillist.

In addition, the Scouts have also unveiled “refreshed packaging” for its cookie boxes in 2020, with imaging that reflects the “amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls,” such as camping, canoeing, designing robots and more.

"Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies — but the program is about so much more than cookies," GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a statement. "Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future.”

With the holiday season over and through, it’s on to other most wonderful time of the year – cookie season.