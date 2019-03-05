Heinz debuting Mayocue and Mayomust for those times when Mayochup just won't cut it

Following the successful reception of Mayochup, it would seem that Heinz has been feverishly mixing mayonnaise into all the other half-used condiment jars in the company fridge.

On Tuesday, Heinz officially announced intentions to bring Mayocue and Mayomust — mayonnaise-based barbecue and mustards, respectively — to the market sometime this spring.

TACO BELL TESTING 'TRIPLELUPA,' WHICH IS ESSENTIALLY THREE CHALUPAS LAID END-TO-END

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavor combinations that will take their favorite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, Heinz’s director of marketing, in a press release. “First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start!”

Heinz originally announced it would be bringing Mayochup to markets within the United States in April, after a successful run in the United Arab Emirates. The company later made the condiment available in certain cities in September 2018,

Heinz has not revealed exactly when Mayocue and Mayomust will be available when it hits store shelves in spring, though both have already been spotted at at least one H-E-B location as of March 4, according to The Impulse Buy.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Heinz has also yet to disclose if if has any intentions to bring Mayorelish, or Mayuffalo Sauce, or Mayochurri, or Mayochujang, to consumers in the near future.