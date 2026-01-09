Expand / Collapse search
Health

How much red meat is too much? Experts weigh in on food pyramid updates

Doctors and dietitians offer mixed reactions to updated nutrition guidelines

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Dr. Ben Carson reveals he 'seldom' eats meat amid new food pyramid's protein push Video

Dr. Ben Carson reveals he 'seldom' eats meat amid new food pyramid's protein push

The national nutrition advisor speaks with Fox News Digital about the HHS' recent food pyramid flip, as health officials now prioritize meat and dairy over processed foods and whole grains.

The release of an updated food pyramid this week has sparked mixed reactions from doctors and dietitians.

One of the most noteworthy shifts in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans — announced by HHS officials during a Jan. 7 press conference at the White House — is a greater emphasis on "high-quality proteins," including red meat and eggs, as well as full-fat dairy.

The new guidelines focus on "real, whole, nutrient-dense foods," and a dramatic reduction in highly processed foods, added sugars, refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats.

HEALTH EXPERTS REACT AS ANDREW HUBERMAN BACKS TRUMP ADMIN’S NEW FOOD PYRAMID

"Protein and healthy fats are essential and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines," Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during the press conference. "We are ending the war on saturated fats."

Nick Norwitz, a Harvard- and Oxford-trained researcher known for his work in metabolic health, shared his reaction to the new guidelines.

new nutrition food pyramid

The release of an updated food pyramid this week has sparked mixed reactions from doctors and dietitians. (realfood.gov)

Despite how the new pyramid is presented, he noted, the actual guidelines for saturated fat consumption haven't changed, as they still state that "in general, saturated fat consumption should not exceed 10% of total daily calories."

The intake of unprocessed whole foods rich in saturated fat, especially dairy fat, tends to be associated with improved health outcomes, according to Norwitz.

RED MEAT CAN HELP YOUR MOOD IF PART OF A HEALTHY, BALANCED DIET, STUDY SUGGESTS

"Full-fat dairy — especially cheese, for example — tends to be associated with lower BMI, reduced rates of diabetes and even reduced dementia risk," he told Fox News Digital. "There are, of course, nuances — but ‘ending the war’ on saturated fat seems reasonable."

Risks vary, experts say

Experts cautioned about the potential health risks of exceeding the recommended intake of saturated fat, including higher rates of LDL "bad" cholesterol, which is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"The recommendation to limit saturated fat to 10% of total calories is based on the research showing that higher rates increase LDL cholesterol and associated risks for cardiovascular disease," Sherry Coleman-Collins, a food allergy dietitian and expert from the Atlanta metropolitan area, told Fox News Digital. 

Person cutting steak

One of the most noteworthy shifts in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans is a greater emphasis on "high-quality proteins," including red meat and eggs, as well as full-fat dairy. (iStock)

Nutrition should be personalized and is dependent on multiple factors, she said, including age, gender, activity level and genetic risk factors.

"The total saturated fat an individual might safely consume is influenced by their size and total calorie needs, as well as potentially genetic differences," Coleman-Collins said.

Norwitz agreed, adding that "the specific food source and interaction with the unique host and their broader dietary context should take the spotlight."

HHS releases new food pyramid, prioritizes protein and good fats Video

Dr. Pooja Gidwani, a double board-certified doctor of internal medicine and obesity medicine in Los Angeles, pointed out that not everyone has the same "tolerance" for saturated fats.

"If increasing saturated fat leads to a meaningful rise in LDL cholesterol or ApoB (Apolipoprotein B, a protein found on the surface of certain cholesterol-carrying particles in the blood), that intake level is excessive for that individual, regardless of improvements in weight or glucose metrics," she said.

TRUMP ADMIN'S NEW NUTRITION GUIDELINES TARGET ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS, EASE UP ON RED MEAT AND SATURATED FATS

"This personalized approach becomes increasingly important in midlife and beyond, when cardiovascular disease becomes the dominant driver of morbidity and mortality and when tolerance for cumulative atherogenic (artery-clogging) exposure is lower."

For those who need to reduce LDL cholesterol or have a higher cardiovascular risk, the American Heart Association recommends an even lower amount of saturated fats — less than 6% of total daily calories.

man's hands, holding onto a burger

Experts cautioned about the potential health risks of exceeding the recommended intake of saturated fat, including higher rates of LDL "bad" cholesterol. (iStock)

Gidwani also cautioned that diets emphasizing saturated fat could crowd out fiber and unsaturated fats, "both of which play independent roles in cholesterol clearance, insulin sensitivity, gut health and inflammation."

"Saturated fat-heavy patterns are also calorie-dense, which can quietly undermine long-term weight management if intake is not carefully regulated," she added.

Not all saturated fats are equal, experts say

The effects of saturated fat depend on what specific foods are being consumed, according to experts.

"I would recommend choosing minimally processed or unprocessed forms of foods," said Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina. "For example, in place of a hot dog — which has additives, nitrites, sodium and fillers — consuming a chicken thigh would be a much better choice."

Gidwani reiterated that the amount of processing plays a big role.

"Processed meats are consistently associated with worse cardiometabolic outcomes and represent the clearest category to limit," she said. "The risk here is not only saturated fat, but also sodium load, preservatives and the broader dietary pattern they tend to accompany."

Chia yogurt

"Full-fat dairy — especially cheese, for example — tends to be associated with lower BMI, reduced rates of diabetes and even reduced dementia risk," an expert told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

Unprocessed red meat, the doctor said, can fit into an overall healthy diet in smaller amounts, particularly when consumed alongside fiber-rich plants and minimally processed foods.

"However, from a longevity perspective, it should be viewed as optional rather than foundational, especially for individuals with elevated cardiovascular risk," she added.

When it comes to dairy, Gidwani noted that fermented options are "metabolically more favorable" than butter or cream.

"However, saturated fat from dairy is still not necessary to prioritize for metabolic health or longevity," she said. "Excessive reliance on dairy fat can displace healthier fat sources without offering clear long-term benefit."

Overall, the doctor recommends unsaturated fat sources, including extra-virgin olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocado and omega-3-rich fish, as primary dietary fats.

"These consistently support lipid profiles, insulin sensitivity and vascular health," Gidwani said. "Saturated fat can exist within a balanced diet, but it should remain secondary rather than emphasized."

Why the big picture matters

Saturated fat is just one piece of a much wider nutrition puzzle, the experts agreed.

"Our heart health is not determined by one type of fat or one type of cholesterol, but the sum of many parts: our entire diet, our exercise habits, our stress and so much more," Freirich said.

man mixing salad in bowl

Unprocessed red meat can fit into an overall healthy diet in smaller amounts, particularly when consumed alongside fiber-rich plants and minimally processed foods, one expert said. (iStock)

She recommends consulting a registered dietitian for guidance on unique dietary needs based on age, gender, activity level and medical history.

New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, author of "2-Day Diabetes Diet," added that the message should be to focus more on overall patterns — "plenty of fiber-rich plants, lean protein at every meal (including those that also contain fiber, such as nuts and seeds) and a reduction in overall intake of added sugars."

"That change will drive true health improvements," she said.

HHS unveils new food pyramid prioritizing protein Video

