Guy Fieri jokingly offers to show up at Area 51 event, grill 'radioactive ribs'

He'd better bring an otherworldly amount of donkey sauce, too.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has a history of showing up with his barbecue truck and feeding the hungry masses — most notably after the California wildfires — and now he has jokingly offered to bring his talents to Area 51 amid reports of a Facebook group’s intentions to “storm” the government facility, which is the frequent subject of conspiracy theories concerning UFOs, on Sept. 20.

Fieri posted the announcement on social media, complete with a silly photo of himself grilling green ribs while an unidentified flying object hovers overhead.

“Workin’ on some new recipes for the folks inside Area 51,” he wrote. “The Radioactive Ribs are lookin’ goooooood.”

Fieri’s followers were largely delighted by the post, aside from the few who wanted to know if Fieri would be joining them “on the front lines.”

Fieri isn’t the only one who jokingly offered to feed the folks who may, or may not, show up at Area 51. Chipotle, too, confirmed earlier this week that, yes, they deliver to the Air Force facility.

The “Storm Area 51” movement first started gaining traction on Facebook, where 1.5 million users have already claimed they are “going,” with another 1.1 million “interested” in raiding the top-secret facility near Groom Lake, Nev.

Many, however, appear to just be having fun with the notion, rather than expressing any actual intention of following through.

“Hello U.S. government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” one user wrote in a disclaimer posted to the Facebook event page. “I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet. I'm not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51."