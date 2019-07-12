Over 400,000 Facebook users pledge Area 51 raid: 'lets seem them aliens'

Over 400,000 people have committed to a Facebook event pledging to “Storm Area 51” in September in an effort to “see them aliens.”

As of Friday, 416,000 people were listed as “going” to the planned raid, which event organizers say will take place on September 20 at 3 a.m. An additional 428,000 people were listed as “interested.”

Attendees will supposedly meet at a nearby “tourist attraction” where they will “coordinate our entry.”

“If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the event description said referencing a Japanese comic character known for his speed.

“Lets see them aliens.”

There have been already over 21,000 posts inside the event, with some Facebook users posting “game plans” for how the siege would go including formations and “rock throwers.”

One user even wrote a disclaimer in the event that some people do show up in September.

“Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet. I'm not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51."

Area 51 is facility near Groom Lake, Nevada run by the Air Force whose operations are highly classified. It has been linked to alien conspiracy theories since the testing of a spy plane in 1955 in which the Central Intelligence Agency first shed light on the military detachment.

An Air Force spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Fox News on Friday.