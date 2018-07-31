Guy Fieri helps feed California residents displaced by deadly wildfires

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri traveled to California over the weekend to help feed evacuees from the deadly wildfires that have plagued the state in recent weeks.

Fieri worked with the Salvation Army to help feed those in need in Redding, according to KGO-TV.

“It is unbelievable to see what folks are going through, but also how great this community is,” Fieri said. “It is great to see how all these folks have come together with the Salvation Army. We are in tough times in the world, with all the things going on, and boy, you take a moment like this, and you really see what America's made of, a lot of great people coming together.”

The Food Network host posted several photos on Instagram on Monday, crediting a hotel chef with helping make pasta salad and coleslaw for the evacuees.

“Chef James from @sheraton_redding stepped up HUGE with pasta salad and coleslaw for 1000 people for lunch and in for another 1000 tonight. Real deal!!” Fieri wrote.

The Carr fire plaguing Redding has already claimed the lives of two firefighters and four civilians.