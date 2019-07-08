Guy Fieri responds to suggestion that he play Ursula in live-action 'Little Mermaid' remake

Well, he does have plenty of experience eating various small fishes and crustaceans.

On Saturday, celebrity chef Guy Fieri responded to a fan’s suggestion that he be considered for the part of Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” — and he was seemingly tickled by the idea.

The day before, a Twitter user named Dom Corona shared an image of Ursula, the animated film’s villain, alongside of picture of Fieri sporting a purple outfit and spiked blonde hair.

“Okay… hear me out,” wrote Corona, jokingly pointing out the similarities between their looks.

Fieri, however, didn’t seem bothered by the comparison at all, and even retweeted Corona, adding a caption featuring lyrics from “Under the Sea.”

Plenty of Fieri’s followers were excited at his response, and applauded him for being able to take a joke.

Others pointed out that his profile picture, in which he’s holding a giant fork, would indicate he’s better suited for Ariel’s father, King Triton.

Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” remake has already cast the title role with newcomer Halle Bailey, and unfortunately for Fieri, Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to play Ursula.

All hope might not be lost for Fieri, though: It’s unclear whether Disney has filled the role of that French chef who sings about hacking apart fish with an oversized cleaver.