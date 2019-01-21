Group of women attack food court employees at mall after card is declined, manager says

A group of mall shoppers were caught on camera yelling and trying to jump over the counter at a Charley’s Philly Steaks inside the Galleria mall food court in Houston, Texas.

The angry outburst took place Sunday when a woman in the group had her card declined, an assistant manager told ABC13.

In footage captured by @TexasBarber, who shared the shocking video on Twitter, a woman can be seen throwing straws while her friends yell at the employees. As some of the group starts to walk away, another runs up and tries to jump over the glass partition on the counter.

At one point, one of the women comes up and knocks over what appears to be napkins and other items sitting next to the cash register.

Several witnesses recorded the altercation on their cell phones.

According to the assistant manager, the group exited the mall before officers arrived on the scene.

The amount of damage caused has not been reported.

Fox News has contacted Galleria and Charley’s Philly Steaks for comment.