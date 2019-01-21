Domino’s customer who shot out store window over pizza order formally charged

A Detroit man was formally charged with several felonies after he allegedly shot out a Domino’s Pizza store window because his order was not ready.

The incident happened last Tuesday when customer Devante Alvin Norfleet became upset that his pizza order was not ready for him to pick up when he arrived at the pizza shop.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Norfleet asked the manager for a refund before leaving the store.

Once outside, Norfleet allegedly pulled a gun out and shot through the front window, causing it to shatter.

No one was reported injured, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The suspect fled the scene, but was eventually caught and taken into custody on Friday.

Norfleet has been charged with one count of discharging a weapon at a building, two counts of felonious assault and three counts of felony firearm.