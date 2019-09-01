Gordon Ramsay's baby is as grumpy as his father, but way more adorable

There’s no question who the father of this baby is.

Gordon Ramsay recently shared a picture of his 4-month-old son Oscar getting his first haircut. Based on the expression on the baby's face (and his father’s reputation), young Oscar might have some choice words for the barber.

Ramsay posted the photo to Instagram, captioning it, “Not happy having my first hair cut…” In the image, Oscar is making a face like he just caught a chef overcooking the risotto or forgetting the seasoning on a steak.

Ramsay’s fans had a lot of fun commenting on the photo by comparing the baby to his famously gruff father. Many posters wondered which of Ramsay’s many catchphrases or insults the baby was thinking at the time.

One user commented, “Is he mentally calling her a ‘donkey’ or a ‘donut’?”

Another user imagined the baby complaining, “He's like, ‘You call that a haircut? Pathetic!’”

One poster referred to the baby’s expression as “(The) face you make when the scallops are frozen.”

Other users captioned the photo using Ramsay’s dislike for undercooked food as their inspiration. “The haircut is raw, he don’t like it,” read one comment. Another post said, “You can already see him critiquing the undercooked chicken.”

Another post said, “He looks like he just kicked everyone out the kitchen,” referencing a common occurrence on Ramsay’s cooking shows.

One commenter, however, had a different take on the child’s cranky expression. “He barely has hair,” they asked, “what’s there to cut?”