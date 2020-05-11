'Frog bread' is TikTok's newest viral baking trend

TikTok has everyone jumping into the latest baking craze – frog bread.

The less-than-appetizing sound of the newest culinary fad is not what you may be thinking (if what you’re thinking is that it involves baking frog into bread).

Instead, the yeasty sensation is actually just about making bread in the shape of a frog.

On TikTok and beyond (meaning Instagram and Twitter), carb fans have been having fun attempting to shape their dough into a frog and then allow it to bake – hopefully, maintaining the shape during the entire process. However, in the videos posted on TikTok, that is apparently harder than it looks to accomplish.

The too-cute-to-eat baked goods are then modeled on various social media platforms with either the trending hashtag frog bread or froggy bread – though there has been no mention of whether or not the frog bread actually tastes good.

Just add this to the list of TikTok kitchen trends, including this adults-only slushy recipe and breakfast-ready cereal pancakes.