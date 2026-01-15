Top non-alcoholic beers that taste like the real thing, industry experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With new studies highlighting the health risks of alcohol, some drinkers are starting to reconsider their daily habits.

Anyone looking to cut alcohol intake is now in luck: The non-alcoholic beer market has grown substantially over the past decade.

These beers deliver the maltiness of beer with less bitterness and none of the negative effects associated with alcohol — and people will feel like they're drinking the real thing, too.

Bartenders and industry experts shared thoughts with Fox News Digital about the best non-alcoholic beers on the market.

Here are the seven they singled out.

1. Run Wild IPA from Athletic Brewing Co.

Run Wild IPA "has become the gold standard for non-alcoholic IPAs," said New Jersey-based Mike Spence, vice president of beverage at Triple T Hospitality Group.

"It’s brewed with five different Northwest hops, so you get a piney, citrusy bitterness you'd expect from a West Coast craft IPA."

The best part of the IPA, Spence said, is that it "doesn’t feel heavy at all."

"It is very aromatic, and you'll definitely smell hints of grapefruit, for example," he added.

2. Upside Dawn Golden Ale from Athletic Brewing Co.

Spence described Upside Dawn Golden Ale as a refreshing, easy-to-drink non-alcoholic ale.

"It’s light, crisp and clean and has subtle notes of honey and orange," he said.

"If you're hosting a Super Bowl party or casual get-together and want something people can drink while they're grazing on wings and sliders all afternoon, this is the perfect substitute for a standard lager or light beer because it cleanses the palate without completely filling you up."

Bartender Magazine's Ryan Foley also sang Athletic Brewing's praises.

"With multiple styles of beer, such as IPAs and Belgium-Style White, these are great for the beer lovers who are looking to drink less or still enjoy their favorite style of beer during Dry January," he told Fox News Digital.

3. Just the Haze from Samuel Adams

Spence described Just the Haze as a "New England-style IPA, so it's naturally cloudy with tropical fruit notes like mango, peach and pineapple."

"Many non-alcoholic beers feel thin, but this one has oats and wheat in it to give it a smooth, fuller body texture," he said.

"Once you try it, you'll see what I mean," Spence added.

4. Cold Gold by Wild AF

Daniel Stiller, the founder of the alcohol-free online marketplace Better Rhodes, told Fox News Digital that Cold Gold is a "crisp, clean, ballpark-style golden lager that hits the palate with a snappy finish and light toasted malt notes."

Wild AF was co-founded by Charlie Sheen and brewed in partnership with Harpoon Brewery, Stiller added, and he described the company as a "rebellious new player prioritizing pure refreshment."

"It’s arguably the most 'crushable' non-alcoholic beer on the market for those who want a classic beer experience without the alcohol," the Arizona-based expert said.

5. The Story Double IPA by Go Brewing

Stiller said that The Story Double IPA is a "bold, tropical powerhouse," offering notes of grapefruit and papaya "with a rich mouthfeel that mimics a high-gravity IPA."

"It's an award-winning choice for the craft enthusiast who doesn't want to sacrifice flavor depth for sobriety."

6. She's Passionate Tropical IPA by Busty Lush

Stiller described this non-alcoholic IPA as having "a bright, fruit-forward profile with heavy notes of passion fruit and citrus, backed by a subtle, clean bitterness."

He added, "Busty Lush is a standout for its ‘flavor-first’ approach and mission to empower women in the brewing space."

"It’s a fantastic pick for anyone looking for a sophisticated, vibrant drink that feels like a celebration in a glass."

7. Guinness 0

The non-alcoholic version of Guinness Draught is a softer, slightly sweeter version of the black stuff.

Foley described the drink as a "personal favorite."

"We find Guinness 0 to be perfectly balanced, and it has the same distinctive color similar to Guinness Draught," the New Jerseyan said.