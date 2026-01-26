Coca-Cola hints at reinventing soda, starting with your favorite drinks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Your favorite soft drinks may get a protein or fiber boost in the future, according to the CEO of America's top soda company.

James Quincey, chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Co., floated the idea while speaking to CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

During the interview, Quincey said Coca-Cola views its offerings as a portfolio of different drinks instead of banking on a single product.

COCA-COLA TO BRING BACK FAN FAVORITE AFTER FIVE YEARS — AND REACTIONS ARE MIXED

When asked what the portfolio looks like, Quincey remarked that it's "more protein."

"The lactose is out, and we're bringing on a lot more capacity," Quincey said. "If you look at the two biggest growing trademarks in the U.S. last year, it was the Coke trademark, basically driven by Coke Zero and Diet Coke … and [the] Fairlife Core Power protein [drink]."

Coca-Cola owns Fairlife, a brand that's surged in popularity by offering high levels of protein in its milk and protein shakes.

"You've got a lot of focus on refreshment and a lot of focus on protein," Quincey said. "And people are definitely seeing more protein."

THE LATEST FAST-FOOD ODDITY — A MOUNTAIN DEW PIE FROM TACO BELL — SPARKS FRENZY ONLINE

"We might see fiber creep in this year," the executive added.

"You can basically put [fiber] in a drink and, more or less, mask it completely."

Because fiber is soluble in a beverage, he said, it can be added to anything.

"For example, we sell Diet Coke with fiber in Japan," Quincey said, referring to the product Coca-Cola Fiber+.

"You can basically put it in a drink and, more or less, mask it completely."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But Quincey did note that Coca-Cola Fiber+ is a "niche" drink in Japan because most people "don't buy drinks to have their fiber."

Fox News Digital reached out to Coca-Cola for comment.

Dr. Michael Ednie, a Florida-based family medicine physician and registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital that in his view, these sodas are "more like functional junk food."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"High-fiber, high-protein sodas may have a marginally healthier nutrient profile than regular sodas, but many processed foods and beverages with such claims still fail to meet established health criteria and may not represent truly healthy alternatives," he said.

Things labeled "high-fiber" or "high-protein" can mislead consumers into thinking they're healthier than they are, Ednie said.

"The 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans emphasize limiting highly processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages, regardless of added fiber or protein, due to consistent associations with adverse health outcomes," he added.

Protein surged as a major consumer trend in 2025 — and that traction has been carrying into 2026.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Last fall, Starbucks introduced its Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam, which contain between 15 and 36 grams of protein per beverage.

The drinks are made with whey protein, which registered dietitian nutritionist Tanya Freirich said could be beneficial for some consumers.

"For people who struggle to consume enough protein, the added whey protein in their coffee drink may be helpful," the North Carolina-based expert told Fox News Digital in September.

"With that in mind, it may be a marketing trend as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for comment.

Fox News Digital's Khloe Quill contributed reporting.