How to make White Claw slushies, TikTok's new drink craze

Liquor sales are reportedly rocketing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and home bartenders are getting craftier with their creations by the day. For TikTok’s latest recipe craze, aspiring mixologists are sharing their best fruit slushies with White Claw – and they’re super easy to make.

To prepare the icy drink with serious summertime vibes, TikTokkers are pouring the hard seltzers (which come in flavors like black cherry, grapefruit, lime and raspberry, among others) and fresh or frozen fruit into a blender full of ice, then blending until smooth.

Some brave souls are even adding more vodka, tequila or rum to pack an extra punch, Delish reports.

Though trends come and go, especially on TikTok, White Claw-infused slushies are having quite a moment as people stay indoors amid continued stay-at-home orders continue across most of the country in the fight against COVID-19. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were over 31,000 posts tagged #WhiteClawSlushy on the video-sharing platform.

Marketed as a healthier alternative to beer or hard cider, the low-calorie beverage was an ultra-popular drink of summer 2019. Sales of White Claw leapt up 283 percent year-over-year last July, netting more than $327 million, according to Nielsen data.

Still thirsty? Check out these five refreshing recipes for “quarantini” cocktails.

