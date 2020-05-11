Prince Charles shares his favorite breakfast recipe on social media

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sure, you’ve seen breakfasts of champions. But what about of royalty?

His Royal Highness Prince Charles has revealed one of his favorite breakfasts — a savory and dairy-heavy egg dish to mark the final day of the British Cheese Weekender, an online festival celebrating British cheese and the cheese industry, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

QUARANTINE EATS: RECIPE SEARCHES FOR HOMEMADE FETTUCCINE ARE UP 471 PERCENT, PINTEREST SAYS

On Sunday morning, Clarence House's official social media pages – which officially belong to Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – posted the recipe for “Cheesy Baked Eggs,” one of Prince Charles "favorites."

On both Instagram and Twitter, Clarence House also referred to Prince Charles as a “proud champion of native British Cheese.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!” the Prince of Wales said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The not-vegan-friendly “recipe from Clarence House” calls for two different kinds of cheese, soft and hard – specifically one of “any number of our great British cheese” – as well as double cream and egg. The other ingredients are spinach, cherry or sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves. There is also an option to throw in some charcuterie of your choosing.

The nine-step recipe is rather simple and begins with buttering a small oven-safe dish, before lining it with spinach, tomatoes, soft cheese and basil leaves — leaving a small well in the middle to crack the egg in. Once the egg is in center, pour the double cream over the egg while keeping the yolk intact. Grate hard cheese over the dish and then bake for 8-10 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The luxurious breakfast recipe is ready for the maker to dig into after letting it “stand for a few minutes” outside the oven, according to Clarence House.