Scientists discover 'superfood' potential in overlooked vegetable most Americans can't prepare

Researchers say a particular vegetable may have "superfood" potential — and it's one most Americans may not know how to prepare.

A study published in the journal Advances in Bamboo Science was conducted by Anglia Ruskin University researchers in England.

The study centers around bamboo shoots — the edible new growth of bamboo plants that have long been eaten in East Asia.

The shoots are harvested before the plant hardens into the woody stalks that bamboo is famous for — and that pandas chew.

These shoots are often compared to water chestnuts and asparagus for their earthy taste and crunchy texture when cooked.

The study, described by an Anglia Ruskin University release as the first-ever review focused on bamboo as a food, has "uncovered a wide range of possible health benefits."

"Researchers found evidence suggesting bamboo consumption may help regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation, support digestive health and provide antioxidant effects," the statement said.

Bamboo shoots contain thiamine, niacin, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin E — along with essential amino acids and the minerals selenium and potassium. They also offer a modest amount of plant-based protein and fiber.

"Bamboo is known as the fastest growing plant on the planet, with some species capable of growing up to 90 centimeters in a single day," the release noted.

Researchers warn that bamboo shoots should never be eaten uncooked.

"While China and India are the largest producers and bamboo shoots are already common in many Asian cuisines, the findings suggest bamboo could become an important food option for diets around the world."

But researchers did warn of a risk: Bamboo shoots should never be eaten uncooked.

"Some bamboo species contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide if the shoots are eaten raw or improperly prepared," the statement said.

"One study also found that bamboo shoots may contain compounds that interfere with thyroid hormone production, [a risk that] can be avoided by properly pre-boiling bamboo shoots before consumption."

Researchers cautioned that the findings are based on limited data, as only a handful of clinical studies have examined bamboo consumption so far.

"Our review shows bamboo's clear promise as a possible 'superfood,' but there are also gaps in our knowledge," senior author Lee Smith said in a statement.

"We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations."

While some research positions bamboo shoots as nutritionally promising, information from Washington State University emphasizes that they need to be "peeled and cooked before using."

The health benefits of bamboo shoots have long been known, physician, scientist and author Dr. William Li told Fox News Digital. (He was not involved in the new study.)

"Bamboo shoots have been part of the medicinal food armamentarium of Asian cultures for at least 2,000 years, recognized for their healthful properties for various ailments including digestive disorders," he said.

"They were never eaten raw. … It was only in the past three decades that modern research has identified, using scientific methods, the bioactives responsible for healthful properties," Li added.

For those curious about cooking with bamboo shoots, Li said they can be found in cans or vacuum-sealed pouches in Asian grocery stores — but he urged people never to eat raw bamboo from potted plants.

"Bamboo shoots can be stir-fried with virtually any other food. They absorb soy sauce, oyster sauce and soup broths very well," he suggested.

"You can add them to a bowl of ramen noodles or a warming bowl of congee [traditional Asian rice porridge]."