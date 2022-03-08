French restaurant claims it was threatened by patrons who thought poutine was named after Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A restaurant in France has reportedly received threats over its signature dish, poutine, because some people have been incorrectly associating the dish with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

La Maison de la Poutine, which has locations in Paris and Toulouse, posted a statement on social media last week saying that it has received "calls of insults and even threats" over its name, according to a translation of the French statement.

Though the name may sound similar to the Russian president, poutine has no actual connection Putin. Poutine, which originated in Canada, is made of French fries, cheese curds and gravy.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

In its statement, La Maison de la Poutine clarified that it "is not linked to the Russian regime and its leader."

"Our dish was born in Quebec in the 1950s," the restaurant said. "And the stories to tell its origin are numerous. But one thing is certain: the poutine was created by passionate cooks who wanted to bring joy and comfort to their customers."

CANADIAN DINER REMOVES POUTINE FROM NAME BECAUSE IT SOUNDS LIKE PUTIN

La Maison de la Poutine went on to say that it offers "its most sincere support to the Ukrainian people who fight courageously for their freedom, against the tyrannical Russian regime."

HOW AMERICAN CITIES ARE HELPING THEIR UKRAINIAN SISTER CITIES

This isn’t the first time someone has made the connection that poutine sounds like Putin.

Fox News Digial previously reported that a diner in Drummondville, Quebec, Le Roy Jucep, decided to take the word "poutine" out of its trademark to show solidarity with Ukraine after Russia invaded the country – and to make people smile.

Le Roy Jucep, which claims to have invented poutine, posted its decision to remove the word "poutine" from its name, though the dish is still available on its menu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The business's Facebook page still lists it as the inventor of "poutine," although the name has been changed to say "The Inventor of Fries, Cheese and Gravy."

Though Le Roy Jucep reportedly received some hateful replies and phone calls for the change, it also got plenty of love.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant wrote: "Very touching to learn that our tiny message of support has been sent from Drummondville all the way to Ukraine! If we could make someone smile there, that's already a win! We are with you from the bottom of our hearts."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER