Canadian diner removes poutine from name because it sounds like Putin

Le Roy Jucep announced the move as a way to show solidarity with Ukraine and also to make people smile

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
There are a lot of different ways to protest.

A diner in Quebec decided to show support for Ukraine in a truly unique way. While it hasn't changed the items offered on its menu, it has decided to change the name of a popular Canadian dish.

Poutine is a popular Canadian dish that includes French fries, cheese curds and gravy. Also, the word "poutine" sounds like the name "Putin" when said out loud.

This connection prompted the apparent inventor of the dish to take action.

Le Roy Jucep, located in Drummondville, Quebec, decided to show solidarity with Ukraine by taking the word "poutine" out of its trademark. The diner claims to have invented the dish and is considered a somewhat famous restaurant among Canadians.

Le Roy Jucep says that it is the birthplace of poutine, a popular dish that includes fries, cheese curds and gravy.

The diner posted its decision to Facebook last Friday, but it has since removed the post due to receiving hateful replies and phone calls, Montreal CTV News reports. The business' Facebook page still lists it as the inventor of "poutine," although the name has been changed to say "The Inventor of Fries, Cheese and Gravy."

When the story made headlines, however, the restaurant posted a follow-up, saying, "Very touching to learn that our tiny message of support has been sent from Drummondville all the way to Ukraine! If we could make someone smile there, that's already a win! We are with you from the bottom of our hearts."

Other regions have similar dishes to poutine, like disco fries in New Jersey, which use melted cheese instead of curds.

Poutine first started being served in the 1950s. It's a popular dish in Canada and some northern U.S. states, although there are some regional variations.

For example, in New Jersey, a similar dish is served which is known as Disco Fries. It's essentially the same thing, except it uses melted cheese instead of cheese curds.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan