Russia-Ukraine war: How American cities are helping their Ukrainian sister cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, American cities with "Sister City" partnerships in Ukraine are helping their counterparts by agreeing to take in refugees, encouraging people to donate to helpful organizations and in some cases, even sending volunteers to help with humanitarian efforts.

Yulia Skuibida, 39, is originally from Kyiv and has lived in Chicago for the last 17 years.

Skuibida is a member of the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International and after Russia invaded Ukraine, she traveled to Poland, where she has been helping with humanitarian relief at the Ukraine border.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"Sister cities" are partnerships between two cities in two different countries. These partnerships can focus on culture, education, business and other exchanges between the cities.

Chicago has been sister cities with Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, since 1991, according to Chicago Sister Cities International.

"I could not stay at home. When I saw there was bombing in Kyiv, I was just devastated."

Skuibida told Fox News Digital that she’s been a part of the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International for five years and, before the pandemic, had started to work on a project between the cities to share information and ideas for how to make Kyiv more accessible to people who use wheelchairs or have other disabilities. The project had to be paused because of the pandemic, Skuibida said.

Now, Skuibida is working with the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International to bring help to Ukrainians.

"I could not stay at home," Skuibida said. "When I saw there was bombing in Kyiv, I was just devastated."

Volunteer work just beginning in Ukraine

Skuibida told Fox that almost immediately after hearing of Russia’s invasion, she decided to go to Poland. She arrived on Feb. 24 and started by helping refugees at the border. Since then, she has helped fill other needs as well.

"It’s changing every day, what I’m doing here," Skuibida told Fox.

Skuibida is now focused on getting supplies to the military in Ukraine – even just "the basics" such as boots and sleeping bags, she said – and gathering medical supplies to send to a medical clinic in Kyiv.

"We rented two vans and we are receiving certain supplies from Chicago," Skuibida said. "So people are actually flying here to bring [the supplies] as fast as possible because that’s the fastest way."

After receiving the supplies from Chicago, Skuibida said she is driving them to the Ukraine border and sending them "to the cities that need it."

Skuibida is also coordinating with outside volunteers to buy supplies throughout Poland and other areas of Europe and bring those to Ukraine.

For Skuibida, it’s important to help Ukraine, not just as a Ukrainian native, but also as a member of the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International.

"It’s great when everything is great, and we can have a cultural exchange in different cities," Skuibida said. "But what are we doing when one of the cities is actually in trouble? I think that is the perfect opportunity for the sister cities to unite and provide as much help as possible."

Skuibida left Poland on Sunday [March 6] to return home to Chicago. She said she expects she’ll be back within a week because there’s still more to do.

UKRAINE’S CHILDREN: HOW TO HELP VULNERABLE KIDS AMID RUSSIA’S ATTACK

Chicago announced Tuesday that it had suspended its sister city relationship with Moscow "to send a strong message that Chicago denounces all actions by the Putin regime," according to a Facebook post from the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International.

UKRAINIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM UNITES THE WORLD AMID RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

The committee is also working with the Ukrainain consulate in the city to send bulletproof vests to Ukrainians, according to a report from FOX 32.

What will happen with Sister Cities and Russia?

The U.S. has approximately 18 official Ukrainian sister cities, according to the 2019 Sister Cities International membership directory, which is the most recent directory on the website.

"Today we will say loudly and clearly that to all victims of this violence and aggression, we stand with you."

A spokesperson for Sister Cities International told Fox News Digital in an email that the organization has not given any special advice to sister city members on how to help their Ukrainian counterparts because those relationships are so individualized. The organization has encouraged cities that are members of Sister Cities International to continue their partnerships with Russian cities "to promote citizen diplomacy," the spokesperson said.

In a letter provided to Fox News Digital, Leroy Allala, the president and CEO of Sister Cities International, explained why sister city members should maintain their relationships with Russian cities, despite the war in Ukraine.

HUMANITARIAN AID EXPERT REVEALS DRAMATIC RESCUE OF UKRAINIANS

"As citizen diplomats, we must be alert to counsel and remind our elected officials as well as our local municipal leaders of the critical role that Sister Cities International and each local sister city relationship offers, especially in times of conflict," Allala wrote to members of Sister Cities International.

He continued: "We applaud those sister cities programs and citizens around the globe, including in Russia, who have voiced their support of an independent Ukraine and reaffirmed their belief in peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation."

UKRAINIAN ANIMAL SANCTUARY EVACUATES ANIMALS TO POLISH ZOO: REPORT

"While suspending or ending a sister city relationship to register disapproval of a foreign government's actions may seem, on the surface, like a positive policy protest action, it has the complete opposite effect – closing a vital and, ofttimes, last channel of communication with vulnerable or isolated populations," Allala added.

Chicago isn’t the only U.S. city offering help to Ukraine

Modesto, California, which has been a sister city to Khmelnytskyi, since 1987, shared a list of ways people can help Ukraine on the Modesto Sister Cities International Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Rockford, Illinois, which has been a sister city to Brovary, Ukraine, since 1995, hosted a prayer service for Ukraine on Monday.

Tacoma, Washington, which is also a sister city to Brovary, also held a peace vigil on Monday and is collecting donations to help the people of Brovary, according to Facebook posts.

Last week, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announced that he had offered help to Cincinnati’s sister city, Kharkiv, which has been hit hard by Russian attacks.

During the Feb. 24 city council meeting, Pureval addressed "the tragic events of last night and today in our sister city of Kharkiv and in cities across Ukraine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These were innocent, peaceful civilians in a nation that had shown no aggression, subjected to an unjustifiable and unprovoked attack by Russian military forces," Pureval said. "Since 1989 Kharkiv has been a sister city to Cincinnati and residents have exchanged ideas, educational opportunities and collaborative projects on culture, medicine and human rights."

"We pray for the safety of our sister city, of all its residents and of all Ukrainian citizens during this dark time," he added.

Pureval also said his office has been in touch with Kharkiv’s city government to offer help "in any way we can," as well as the White House, to offer assistance with resettling Ukrainian refugees.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We’ll continue to explore ways to support impacted residents, but today we will say loudly and clearly that to all victims of this violence and aggression, we stand with you," Pureval said.