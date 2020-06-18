Food Network pulls episodes involving chef following accusations of domestic abuse

A chef who that was featured on the Food Network several times has been barred from further appearances following accusations of domestic abuse. Episodes that include the chef have also been pulled from re-airing.

Chef Chad Barrett was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, for which he was charged and is currently awaiting trial. Barrett has also been accused of violence by seven additional women, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to the Detroit News that the 32-year-old has been charged with domestic violence and was awaiting a pretrial hearing, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

Barrett appeared on the channel’s "Guy’s Grocery Games" show hosted by Guy Fieri in 2017 and 2019 as a contestant, the Detroit Free Press reported. He was also involved in the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2019, the outlet shared. He has been removed from the festival’s website and banned from returning.

“When we read the local news reports about the current allegations against this contestant, we pulled both episodes that he appeared, so no re-airs could be scheduled,” a Food Network spokesperson said to the Detroit Free Press.

Barrett was also fired from his position as the executive chef of Feast restaurant in Chesterfield, Mich., due to the allegations.